Morning Flurries: Gearing up for the Golden Knights

The Colorado Avalanche are getting a nice, three-day break to bask in the glow of their most recent win, topping the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Tuesday with a Matt Nieto hat trick driving them forward.

It’s already been a promising start to the season for Jared Bednar and the Central Division club, who boast a 5-4-0 record and already look to be on pace for a 91-point season. Even if they slow down considerably, they’d have to all but drop off the face of the earth to put up a worse season than last year - and with strong starts for Semyon Varlamov, Matt Duchene, and a handful of the young players, that’s all they can really ask for.

Wednesday was a one-game night around the NHL, and the Avalanche didn’t do much of anything of note.

That, unfortunately, left a very tactless story from the greater Quebec area to pick up some serious steam.

Former Montreal Canadiens player and Coach Mario Tremblay went on the radio this week and casually dropped mention of the fact - allegedly - that Canadiens centre Alex Galchenyuk has been to rehab twice. It was a tactless move, and one that could jeopardize the feeling of security in asking for help from other NHL players in the future. It’s shameful that this became a story, but even more shameful that a former player was the one to so casually drop that kind of information. [The Athletique Montreal]

In brighter news, though, it’s adoption season! Find a pup and save a life:

Geo is available for adoption tomorrow night on the plaza starting at 6pm. @HumaneTampaBay pic.twitter.com/CBLsVdgBoG — Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) October 25, 2017

No one likes cancer, but we do love when players and teams get involved in the fight to end it. Huge stick tap the Avs affiliate in San Antonio, who just kicked off a program to help kids in their fight against the disease [MHH]

The league’s rebuilding clubs all have their eye on the next top Swedish prospect, Rasmus Dahlin. Here’s a look at what his club overseas, Frolunda HC, has done over the years to become a powerhouse development program - and how it’s helping him now. [The Hockey Writers]

Finally - as the Avs prepare to face off against the surprisingly strong Vegas Golden Knights, one of their most highly-touted summer signings has been floundering in the AHL with little in the way of certainty. Now, it appears he could be looking for a trade out. [Knights on Ice]