Weekend Brunch: Avalanche win big, Lightning finally lose and John Tavares is on fire

Colorado Avalanche

After an embarrassing loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Friday afternoon, the Avalanche returned home and looked like a totally different team. The Avs came out flying, playing their best first period in years, propelling them to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Here is a complete recap of the game.

“We were challenged this morning by our team, some of the assistant coaches, about being more aggressive” - Nathan MacKinnon

In other Avs news, both Colin Wilson and Gabriel Bourque were put on the IR yesterday before the game.

Around the NHL

Thanks to the fact that he has been stuck with the Islanders his whole career, John Tavares is one of the most underrated superstars to ever play the game - people forget just how good he is. Last night he scored a natural hat trick, making it his second 3-goal outing in his past three games. He is likely to be the most sought-after free agent of all time this July, and the way he’s playing is only going to make him more expensive.

Over in Tampa, the league-leading Dynamic Duo of Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov were finally cooled off as the Lightning lost 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks.

Last night in Ottawa, the NHL unveiled a new monument to celebrate the Stanley Cup. Here’s a great story about the significance behind it.

Mighty Ducks is the seminal hockey for sports fans of my generation, last night, the film was celebrated in Anaheim, complete with some of the stars discussing the impact it’s had on hockey in Southern California.