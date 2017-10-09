Morning Flurries: Tough words from Foppa

After winning Game One of the season against the New York Rangers, the Colorado Avalanche put up an abysmal effort in their follow-up appearance against the New Jersey Devils - but for alumnus and Swedish icon Peter Forsberg, there’s a specific problem that needs addressing first.

The legendary forward gave a controversial opinion this weekend when he suggested that Matt Duchene, who scored the first goal of the season and is on a point-per-game pace already, would be best served by sitting in the stands.

Forsberg took offense with Duchene’s harsh edict at training camp, which suggested that he was only there to honor his contract. If that’s how he plans to play this season, Forsberg suggests he should be benched and traded as quickly as possible.

Duchene’s play to start off the season doesn’t exactly scream ambivalence, but it’s clear that his remarks didn’t sit well with former team greats - and with another former player in the front office as general manager, there’s a question of what, exactly, is going to happen. [The Score]

Erik Johnson delivered a low hit in Game 2, and he’s been the subject of plenty of discussion in the aftermath due to a lack of supplemental discipline. Should he be suspended for his hit? [MHH]

JT Brown had a strong message to all those who disagreed with his anthem protest:

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”



-Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/Ql2vEFwl5E — Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) October 8, 2017

Of course, he has some support around the league - more than some, actually. And here’s an excellent look at a former black NHLer who agrees with exactly what he’s doing, courtesy of the highly-underrated Color Of Hockey blog.

Finally, the Avalanche have an awful penalty kill this season - already. We’ve got in-depth looks from both Mile High Hockey and the Denver Post.

Newest Avalanche prospect Ty Lewis continues to tear up the WHL putting up another goal and two assists last night against the Calgary Hitmen. Lewis shows some incredible speed on the goal.

As far as the NCAA prospects go, Cale Makar finished a weekend series against Arizona State with an assist, while 2017 6th round pick Denis Smirnov scored his first goal of the season for Penn State - and it was a pretty nice one.