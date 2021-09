I started one for us. LINK HERE

If you haven't played before they ask 3 questions per day about that particular day's NHL action and you just try to predict what will happen. If you get all 3 questions right, you get a Hat Trick. Whoever has the most Hat Tricks at the end of the season wins. You can change your answer as many times as you want until the start of the game for that question so it's pretty easy.