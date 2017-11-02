Morning Flurries: Finally, the Avalanche have come BACK to the NHL schedule

Colorado Avalanche

The first part of the 2017-18 schedule has been pretty crazy for the Colorado Avalanche. The team just finished their second four-day break and the regular season isn't even a month old yet. Luckily they’re back tonight as the team starts a stretch of three games in four nights, hosting the Carolina Hurricanes.

The off days gave the media a chance to speculate a little more on a topic Avs fans are tired of talking about. ESPN made a list of the trades they think make sense right now in the NHL. Of course, the list started with Matt Duchene to the Predators.

Speaking of Duchene, he spent last night at the Pepsi Center, but this time was there for leisure. Matt and Ashley Duchene were sitting courtside during the Nuggets game to see Matt’s hometown Raptors get blown out. The night wasn’t completely relaxing as Duchene was nearly taken out by fellow Canadian Jamal Murray as he dove into the crowd to save a loose ball.

Vic caught up with Matt Duchene courtside at the Nuggets game... After avoiding a big spill! pic.twitter.com/OvRHfWmCkh — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) November 2, 2017

We are now eleven games into the season, so we thought it was a good time for a few of our writers to give their thoughts on the early part of the Avalanche season.

We all know that Matt Duchene trade talks are ongoing, but BSN Denver had the thought that throwing Nikita Zadorv into any talks might help get a deal done.

Around the NHL

Yesterday was the anniversary of date all goaltenders should know and be thankful for. November 1, 1959, is the day Jaques Plante became the first goalie to wear a mask in the NHL.

Since many were celebrating ‘Goalie Day’ to mark the anniversary of Plante’s innovation, The Athletic Chicago took an in-depth look at the history and evolution of goaltending with the Blackhawks.

Future Hall of Famer Joe Thornton continued to build his resume last night as he recorded his 1,400th career NHL point.

In Edmonton, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also achieved a career milestone as the former 1st overall pick scored his 100th NHL goal.