Daily Strawberry Shortcake: Jagr is still available

In case you missed it; Colorado Avalanche to play Prospect Tournament September 9-12. [MHH]

The Colorado Avalanche

Yesterday, former Colorado Avalanche forward, Ryan O'Reilly, took part in the Home For Charity hockey game. It’s a yearly event that raises money near O’Reilly’s hometown. [Bayshore Broadcasting]

Because every thread is the “Matt Duchene Trade Thread”; the Colorado Avalanche as still taking offers for Matt Duchene. There are 7 NHL teams still in the hunt. [Flo Hockey]

Here’s a take from a former MHH writer: Understanding Nail Yakupov and his fit with the Colorado Avalanche. My take? A lot of potential; little risk. As long as he isn’t a lockerroom cancer, may as well give him a go. [BSN Denver]

The Rest of the Game

Most intriguing unrestricted free agents left on the market -- and where they would fit best. I’ll say it again: I’d love to see Jagr, I think the amount of work he still puts in to be a hockey player is incredible, and he’s still got the moves. That’s right, he’s got the moves like Jagr. [ESPN]

Declining attendance: The Senators are third in the league. [Sherbrooke Times]