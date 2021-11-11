Colorado Avalanche showed up big time to get the win against the Canucks in Denver tonight

Well as we all hoped, The Avalanche took matters into their own hands with a huge game on the line tonight. With several key players returning and a desperation game at hand, the Colorado avalanche showed up big time to get the win against the Vancouver Canucks 7-1.

1st Period

The first period was exactly what we could’ve hoped for from this team, as the Avalanche stormed out of the gates. There was expected urgency in their game and it didn’t take long for one of their key returning members to contribute. Valeri Nichushkin would score the games first goal on a wide-open rebound as he went flying into the net.

What an amazing sight for Avs fans. Gabriel Landeskog would make it 2-0 on a beautiful play by Cale Makar whose vision was on full display.

Bowen Byram was playing one of his best games of his career by far. He would show his talent as he made an amazing touch play to keep the puck in the zone that ended up getting to Mikko Rantanen in front for a quick 3-0 lead.

However, towards the end of the period, Byram would “inadvertently“ take an elbow to the face from Bo Horvat. A tough break for a club that was showing how dangerous they can be at somewhat full strength. He would not return to the game.

Byram to the Avs dressing room after taking an unpenalized elbow to the head from Horvat pic.twitter.com/T4kgxo2OBe — NHL Review (@nhl_review) November 12, 2021

2nd Period

The second period was not as fast paced to start for the Avalanche, as the Canucks seemed to be finding their rhythm offensively. However that would not last long.

11 minutes in Sam Girard spread the Canucks defense out and delivered a great set up to Logan O’Connor, who was able to score his second of the season.

With the Avs on the penalty kill, instead of conceding a goal, they buried another. Darren Helm was the beneficiary of a beautiful cross ice pass from LOC to make it 5-0 shorthanded.

The barrage would continue with Devon Toews sniping his first goal of a season with just seconds left in the frame.

3rd Period

The Canucks would not be unrewarded for its play all night as early into the 3rd they would finish off a nice tip off the crossbar to get their first of the game.

The pace of the game never reached a tipping point, however there was a interesting penalty that the Canucks took around 10 minutes in the period. Tucker Poolman would take a hit from Keifer Sherwood along the end boards. In retaliation, Poolman turned around and swung his stick at Sherwood. It ended up hitting him square in the head which would result in a 10 minute match penalty.

As one could guess, the Avs capitalized on the power play as J.T. Compher batted in his team leading 6th goal of the year en route to a rousing 7-1 win.

Takeaways

This was by far the Avalanche’s most dominant performance of the season. They came out of the gates flying in front of their home crowd and made sure the Canucks had no opportunity to get momentum. This can only be a good sign leading into another home game against San Jose this Saturday.

Unfortunately, the Avalanche continue to receive difficult news on the injury front, as Bowen Byram did not return to the game after suffering an injury in the first period. We can only hope that it is not a serious head injury that keeps him out for an extended amount of time. He was playing fantastic & sure makes the game fun to watch.

Upcoming

The Avalanche will take on the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at Ball Arena. Puck drop’s at 7 p.m. MT.