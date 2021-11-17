Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Looking for two straight within a week against the Canucks

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche will be playing the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Colorado hasn’t played a game in Canada since the NHL Playoff Bubble in September of 2020. Tonight marks the first of a two-game road trip for the Avalanche, who are looking to win three straight for the first time this season.
COLORADO AVALANCHE
The Avalanche arrive in BC having dominated in their last two wins, one of which came against the Canucks just less than a week ago. We saw a healthy contribution from Logan O’Connor and Cale Makar in that contest instead of an injured Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon will remain off the roster for at least a couple more weeks with a lower-body injury.
Devon Toews has made an immediate impact upon returning from injury and looks to add to that success. The entire blue-line seems to have found a groove, including Samuel Girard, who has tallied six points (one goal, five assists) in the last victories.
In tonight’s game, we will get our first look at the newly acquired waiver Nicolas Aube-Kubel who will provide some much-needed injury relief and depth to the roster. According to Head Coach Jared Bednar Colorado will be without forward J.T. Compher and defenseman Bowen Byram for the foreseeable future due to an upper-body injury and concussion protocol, respectively.
FORWARDS
Gabriel Landeskog - Mikko Rantanen - Logan O’Connor
Valeri Nichushkin - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky
Tyson Jost - Alex Newhook - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Darren Helm - Jayson Megna - Kiefer Sherwood
DEFENDERS
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Ryan Murray - Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson - Erik Johnson
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
The hockey community has been talking about the Canucks lately, but the tune isn’t upbeat. Vancouver’s front office is scrambling to find solutions as the downward spiral continues for a team outscored 19-6 in a winless three-game road trip. The Canucks have also suffered costly injuries with Brandon Sutter and Luke Schenn out of the line-up.
Bo Horvat, responsible for putting Byram in concussion protocol, will look to lead the line and steer his Canucks back in the right direction in front of a home crowd that will probably be a little displeased coming into the stands.
FORWARDS
Tanner Pearson - Bo Horvat - Nils Hoglander
J.T. Miller - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Vasily Podkolzin - Jason Dickinson - Conor Garland
Justin Dowling - Juho Lammikko - Tyler Motte
DEFENDERS
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tucker Poolman
Quinn Hughes - Travis Hamonic
Kyle Burroughs - Tyler Myers
GOALTENDING
Vancouver will likely start tender Thatcher Demko against Colorado despite giving up six goals on twenty-six shots in their last meeting. Demko comes in with a 3.33 GAA and SV% of .898.
Colorado will call on their starter as well, Darcy Kuemper. Darcy seems to be both benefitting from and contributing to the defensive presence of the Avalanche blue-line and will look to continue a positive trend of allowing two or fewer goals for the third straight start.
Loading comments...