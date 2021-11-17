Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Looking for two straight within a week against the Canucks

Colorado Avalanche: 6-5-1 The Opponent: Vancouver Canucks (5-9-2) Puck Drop: 7 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Sportsnet VAN, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche will be playing the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Colorado hasn’t played a game in Canada since the NHL Playoff Bubble in September of 2020. Tonight marks the first of a two-game road trip for the Avalanche, who are looking to win three straight for the first time this season.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

The Avalanche arrive in BC having dominated in their last two wins, one of which came against the Canucks just less than a week ago. We saw a healthy contribution from Logan O’Connor and Cale Makar in that contest instead of an injured Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon will remain off the roster for at least a couple more weeks with a lower-body injury.

Devon Toews has made an immediate impact upon returning from injury and looks to add to that success. The entire blue-line seems to have found a groove, including Samuel Girard, who has tallied six points (one goal, five assists) in the last victories.

In tonight’s game, we will get our first look at the newly acquired waiver Nicolas Aube-Kubel who will provide some much-needed injury relief and depth to the roster. According to Head Coach Jared Bednar Colorado will be without forward J.T. Compher and defenseman Bowen Byram for the foreseeable future due to an upper-body injury and concussion protocol, respectively.

FORWARDS

Gabriel Landeskog - Mikko Rantanen - Logan O’Connor

Valeri Nichushkin - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky

Tyson Jost - Alex Newhook - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Darren Helm - Jayson Megna - Kiefer Sherwood

DEFENDERS

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Ryan Murray - Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson - Erik Johnson

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

The hockey community has been talking about the Canucks lately, but the tune isn’t upbeat. Vancouver’s front office is scrambling to find solutions as the downward spiral continues for a team outscored 19-6 in a winless three-game road trip. The Canucks have also suffered costly injuries with Brandon Sutter and Luke Schenn out of the line-up.

Bo Horvat, responsible for putting Byram in concussion protocol, will look to lead the line and steer his Canucks back in the right direction in front of a home crowd that will probably be a little displeased coming into the stands.

FORWARDS

Tanner Pearson - Bo Horvat - Nils Hoglander

J.T. Miller - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin - Jason Dickinson - Conor Garland

Justin Dowling - Juho Lammikko - Tyler Motte

DEFENDERS

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tucker Poolman

Quinn Hughes - Travis Hamonic

Kyle Burroughs - Tyler Myers

GOALTENDING

Vancouver will likely start tender Thatcher Demko against Colorado despite giving up six goals on twenty-six shots in their last meeting. Demko comes in with a 3.33 GAA and SV% of .898.

Colorado will call on their starter as well, Darcy Kuemper. Darcy seems to be both benefitting from and contributing to the defensive presence of the Avalanche blue-line and will look to continue a positive trend of allowing two or fewer goals for the third straight start.