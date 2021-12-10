Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Friday Night Lights

Colorado Avalanche: 14-7-2 The Opponent: Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Bally Sports Detroit, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, AM 950

The Colorado Avalanche see the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since the pandemic. While the rivalry from the 90s has cooled off and dampened since Detroit’s move to the Eastern Conference, it is still a treat to watch these two play.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs are back in the mix of things in the Central Division after taking home seven out of 10 points on a tough road trip out East. They return home tonight semi-healthy, and on the back of a dominant 7-3 win against the New York Rangers with the return of J.T. Compher.

However, injuries continue to bug the Avs. It’s now bit Nazem Kadri who is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He didn’t play in the third period on Wednesday, and the injury is different to the one he sustained that kept him out of the Ottawa game on Saturday.

Bo Byram continues to sit out with head issues, and called on the reinstatement of Jacob MacDonald less than 24 hours after sending him down to the Colorado Eagles. He will be in tonight along with Kurtis MacDermid filling in at forward with MacDonald in defense.

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - J.T. Compher (37) - Andre Burakovsky (95)

Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) - Alex Newhook (18) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Darren Helm (43) - Tyson Jost (17) - Kurtis MacDermid (56)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Erik Johnson (6) - Sam Girard (49)

Jack Johnson (3) - Jacob MacDonald (26)

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings are on the uptick this season. With the backing of Steve Yzerman, the team is young and surprisingly good. Boasting a 13-11-3 record, the Red Wings could be in the running for a playoff spot come may, somewhat similar circumstances to the run the Avs had in the 2017-18 season.

Dylan Larkin is the man to watch for the Red Wings. Sitting on the first line, he’s tied for the team-lead of 10 goals, and has 12 assists to his name as well. He has to support of Lucas Raymond who is also on 10 goals with 14 dimes. This one-two punch on the top line is what the Avs need to shut down.

We will see some former short-lived Avs players, as Vladislav Namestnikov returns along with Dan Renouf. They will look to get two points in their old arena for the Red Wings coming off of a loss 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues.

Robby Fabri (14) - Dylan Larkin (71) - Lucas Raymond (23)

Joe Veleno (90) - Pius Suter (24) Vladislav Namestnikov (92)

Adam Erne (73) - Michael Rasmussen (27) - Filip Zadina (11)

Givani Smith (48) - Carter Rowney (37) - Sam Gagner (89)

Dan Dekeyser (65) - Mortiz Seider (53)

Nick Leddy (2) - Filip Hronek (17)

Jordan Oesterle (82) - Dan Renouf (21)

Goaltenders

The Avs will give Darcy Kuemper the nod after his return against the Rangers on Wednesday night from injury. Hopefully he’s finally had enough equipment malfunctions for the year. The Red Wings will go with Thomas Greiss.