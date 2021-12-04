Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Season series wrap-up against Ottawa

Colorado Avalanche: 12-7-1 The Opponent: Ottawa Senators (5-15-1) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SportsNet 1 Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM

The Avalanche continue their East Coast road trip tonight, this time visiting the struggling Ottawa Senators. These two met just a few weeks ago in a wild game. Despite giving up five goals, the Avs were able to score two goals in the final minutes to win 7-5.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are coming off a good rebound win against the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 after being demolished by the Toronto Maple Leafs. It has not come without its consequences though.

Bowen Byram continues to be dealing with concussion issues. He is questionable tonight after being left out against the Canadiens. Darcy Kuemper is still out from a stinging shot up high in practice before the Toronto game. Both may return on this trip, according to Bednar.

Another loss may come in Nazem Kadri. The hot center man got dinged up against Montreal and is questionable for tonight, with either Jacob MacDonald or Kurtis MacDermid coming in for him if he’s unable to go tonight in forward while the other will play defense.

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nazem Kadri* (91) - Andre Burakovsky (95)

Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) - Alex Newhook (18) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Darren Helm (43) - Tyson Jost (17) - Jayson Megna (12)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Jack Johnson (3) - Samuel Girard (49)

Kurtis MacDermid* (56) - Erik Johnson (6)

Jacob MacDonald* (26)

Ottawa Senators

The Senators are coming off a big win against a good side in the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Raleigh. When these two met a few weeks ago, the Sens put up five on the Avs on their return from a COVID outbreak.

Zach Sanford recorded a hat-trick in that game in the losing effort. Brady Tkachuk is looking to lead his team back into the win column after taking a couple of bites from Brenden Lemieux a couple of games ago.

Brady Tkachuk (7) - Josh Norris (9) - Drake Batherson (19)

Nick Paul (21) - Tim Stützle (18) - Connor Brown (28)

Alex Formenton (10) Chris Tierney (71) - Tyler Ennis (63)

Zach Sanford (13) - Dylan Gambrell (27) - Austin Watson (16)

Thomas Chabot (72) - Nikita Zaitsev (22)

Nick Holden (5) - Artem Zub (2)

Dillon Heatherington (29) - Lassi Thomson (60)

Goaltending

Kuemper remains out for the Avs after being at practice earlier this morning, so Jonas Johansson will get the start once again. With Ryan Murray put on waivers, cleared, down to the AHL and disliked in the Sens community, he won’t be around and it’ll be Anton Forsberg getting the nod.