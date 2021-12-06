Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Bully or be bullied

After quite the outing in Ottawa on Saturday the Avalanche look to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers. As the 5 game road trip continues, the Avs hope to take advantage of a Flyers team that is transitioning away from their head coach and assistant just hours ago.

Avalanche: The roster carousel continues for the Avalanche. It seems every night there is somebody new added to the injury report or re-joining the lineup. We can only hope that some of these players that are considered day to day will heal up sooner than later and return to the lineup for an extended amount of time. Cale Makar returns to the lineup after missing one game. JT Compher is day-to-day and could rejoin the lineup tonight. Darcy Kuemper is also DTD with what seems to be a concussion. Nazem Kadri & Bowen Byram are all DTD and their status for the last two games of the road trip are unknown. It really is frustrating to see so many players injured considering it I don’t believe we have seen a full lineup with everybody healthy at one point this season. Look for Alex Newhook and Logan O’Connor to step up and deliver some secondary scoring tonight outside the top line.

Lineup:

Landeskog - MacKinnon - Rantanen

Nischuskin - Kadri - Burakovsky

Aube-Kubel - Newhook - O’Connor

Helm - Jost - Megna

Toews - Makar

J. Johnson - Girard

E. Johnson - Macdermid

Flyers: On the other side of things, HC Alain Vigneault and Assistant Michel Therrien were fired Monday morning as Philadelphia has struggled mightily recently going 0-6-2 in their last eight games. Mike Yeo will take over the HC position. Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers in points with 13 in 22 games. The offense has dried up and the goaltending is feeling the pressure of that fact.

Lineup:

Giroux - Couturier - Atkinson

Frost - Hayes - Konecny

Riemsdyk - Laughton - Macewen

Lindblom - Bunnaman - Brown

Provorov - Ristolainen

Sanheim - Seeler

Yandle - Braun

Goalies: Update! Justus Annunen will start his first NHL game tonight. After Jonas Johansson was pulled last game in Ottawa after giving up 4 goals on 16 shots, Annunen replaced him. He was almost able to help the Avs comeback, but they ultimately fell short in OT. Martin Jones will be in net for the Flyers, as he sports a 3-3-1 record with a 2.94 GAA and .917 save percentage.

GO AVS GO!