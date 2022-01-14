Morning Flurries: Two All-Stars and an Olympian

The NHL is pushing ahead with the All-Star Game scheduled for Saturday, February 5th in Las Vegas. There will be notable representation from the Colorado Avalanche as Nathan MacKinnon was named Captain of the Central Division by winning the fan vote. Cale Makar was also selected for his first career appearance and is the only defenseman representing the division.

The young stars have taken over the Central Division, with six players age 25 or younger – the most among all teams. It is also the highest-scoring division (119 combined goals). #NHLAllStar #NHLStats



Captain: @Mackinnon9

Rosters: https://t.co/pNEaWOT2ut pic.twitter.com/HubnoUWTQ4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2022

Due to the format where someone from each team must get selected it was not possible to get Nazem Kadri named to the All-Star squad despite sitting fourth in points at 48 and leading the entire league in assists with 35. But, he can still get in via the last man in vote so Avalanche fans you know what to do.

Also it was announced recently that Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar will also be in attendance at the All-Star Game as the coach of the Central Division because the Avalanche held the highest points percentage at the time of selection. Here’s hoping for some fun combinations during the 3-on-3 game!

Jared Bednar has become the first coach in Avs history to serve as a head coach at the NHL All-Star Game.



Let’s go, Bedsy!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/LBnbximk7C — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 11, 2022

It was a busy day of announcements as national teams are preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing. As was rumored Avalanche prospect Drew Helleson was named to team USA’s squad. What an incredible honor and best of luck to Drew!