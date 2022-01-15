Colorado Avalanche Game Day: Landeskog returns for night two against Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche: 23-8-3 The Opponent: Arizona Coyotes (8-23-4) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona+, ESPN+ (Out of Market only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent Beat: Five for Howling

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche will finish a back-to-back against the Arizona Coyotes in Arizona. Last night’s contest featured three lead changes and needed a shootout to determine the winner. Nazem Kadri was the only shooter able to net a goal in the shootout and captured the win for Colorado.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Colorado will see the return of Captain Gabriel Landeskog and will be playing with the healthiest roster they have had all season. This healthy lineup is what Joe Sakic had in mind heading into this year’s campaign.

Despite not scoring a point in last night’s victory, Nazem Kadri has seven points in his previous five games. He won’t get the point for sealing the deal in the shootout, but it does carry the momentum he’s amassed so far this season. Kadri is on a one-hundred and twenty-six point-pace in what will undoubtedly be a career-high season.

FORWARDS

Gabriel Landeskog - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky

JT Compher - Alex Newhook - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Kurtis MacDermid - Tyson Jost - Logan O’Connor

DEFENDERS

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Jack Johnson - Samuel Girard

Ryan Murray - Erik Johnson

ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona may be slightly discouraged after last night’s loss to the Avalanche. They fought to get back in the game after going down two goals early and still found a way to take the lead twice. After a disappointing loss, Arizona should come out flying at home, looking to prove themselves against one of the league’s best teams.

FORWARDS

Lawson Crouse - Johan Larsson - Phil Kessel

Andrew Ladd - Travis Boyd - Clayton Keller

Antoine Roussel - Riley Nash - Christian Fischer

Ryan Dzingel - Liam O’Brien - Nick Schmaltz

DEFENDERS

Shayne Gostisbehere - Dysin Mayo

Janis Moser - Ilya Lyubushkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok - Victor Soderstrom

GOALTENDERS

Darcy Kuemper will be in the net for Colorado since Francouz started on Friday night. Kuemper returns to the net after giving up three first-period goals and being pulled against the Toronto Maple Leafs this past Saturday.

Karel Vejmelka will get the start for the Arizona Coyotes tonight. At twenty-five years old, Vejmelka will get just the nineteenth start of his young career. Karel comes into tonight’s contest with a .910 SV% and 3.17 GAA.