Morning Flurries: Nazem Kadri is an All-Star

The 2022 NHL All-Star game rosters are now complete after it was announced Nazem Kadri earned the “last man in” vote for the Central Division. The Colorado Avalanche now will have four members representing the organization in Las Vegas including Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Jared Bednar behind the bench.

Nazem Kadri, who is on pace for 117 points this season, joins @Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar on the Central Division roster after winning the Last Men In vote. #NHLAllStar #NHLStats



Full Release: https://t.co/9vMOCgBLxj pic.twitter.com/1YxOsVX6lN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2022

The Avalanche could have a couple more All-Stars as well with Mikko Rantanen currently sitting at sixth in the league in points with 46 in 33 games. Rantanen was also the first Avalanche player to cross the 20 goal threshold for the season. Devon Toews is also worthy of accolades with 26 points in 25 games. He leads the league with a +30 and on the Avalanche with even strength time on ice. Team success will have to make due for now.

The NHL also announced amended COVID-19 protocols to begin following the All-Star break which includes no testing of asymptomatic players. Full details on the new protocols will be determined at that time as well.

The NHL and NHLPA make it official that they will stop testing asymptotic or close contact fully vaccinated players and staff after the All-Star break with exception to cross border protocols provided positive tests continue to decline until then. pic.twitter.com/0DQDWnFk43 — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) January 18, 2022

One General Manager vacancy was filled as the Montreal Canadiens announced that Kent Hughes will take the helm to lead their franchise. All those Patrick Roy dreams will have to die for now.

Kent Hughes has been named the 18th general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/2AHFwCJB8B — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 18, 2022

Continuing on what is shaping up to be a newsworthy week is the NHL is expected to release the amended schedule including updates to all the game postponements. The Avalanche have five road games and two home games to make up and it will be interesting to see how the NHL makes use of the three weeks vacated from the Olympics to their disposal. Will the Avalanche travel all at once or have several games sprinkled through the month? We shall see soon.

Also expecting updated NHL schedule as soon as tomorrow...lots going on — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 18, 2022

Finally, it looks as if Jordan Greenway isn’t going to face any disciplinary action for his hit to Darcy Kuemper’s head on Monday afternoon. There’s currently no updates on Kuemper’s status. It is very disappointing and frustrating to see nothing happen after leaving the Avalanche short their number one goalie.