NHL announces new Avalanche schedule for February

The NHL announced Wednesday afternoon the new schedule for all 32 teams in the league. With over 100 games needing to be rescheduled overall, there are 98 games that have been rescheduled for the three-week period the NHL originally had off for the Winter Olympics.

The @NHL announces a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule. All teams will complete the full season by original April 29 closing date.



All of the games for the 32 teams are still on track to be finishing the regular season by April 29th, the original end date. There will be more postponements to come so let’s hope that things continue to get sorted for all teams to finish semi-on time.

The Colorado Avalanche had seven games to reschedule from the end of December. These five road games and two home games have finally had dates announced for fans and ticket holders to figure out if they could attend. Here is the schedule for February for the Avs:

Tampa Bay Lightning @ Colorado Avalanche originally scheduled for December 18th, is now on Thursday, February 10th at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Colorado Avalanche @ Dallas Stars, originally scheduled for December 31st, is now on Sunday, February 13th at 12:00 p.m. MT.

Dallas Stars @ Colorado Avalanche, originally scheduled for December 29th, is now on Tuesday, February 15th at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights originally scheduled for December 27th, is now on Wednesday, February 16th at 8:00 p.m. MT.

Colorado Avalanche @ Buffalo Sabres originally scheduled for December 22nd, is now on Saturday, February 19th at 11:00 a.m. MT.

Colorado Avalanche @ Boston Bruins originally scheduled for December 23rd, is now on Monday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. MT.

Colorado Avalanche @ Detroit Red Wings originally scheduled for December 20th, is now on Wednesday, February 23rd at 5:30 p.m. MT.

The new schedule sees the Avs end on a four-game road trip to both coasts. Before the updated schedule, the Avs will have two games at home to the Sabres and Arizona Coyotes on January 30th and February 1st before the NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas from February 4th-5th.

After returning from their four-game road trip in the middle of February, the Avs will return home to their normal original schedule (for now) at home against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, February 25th.

If there’s more cancellations come or not for the Avalanche comes the nightmare of making yet another new schedule for the Avs. The league hopes to have all games finished for the regular season by April 29th.

It was probably a nightmare for the league to make the new schedule and fill in three empty weeks around building availability and so many other factors. Regardless, we finally know what the next few weeks will look like.

