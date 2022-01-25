Announcing a new Mile High Hockey x BreakingT Partnership

Hey Avs faithful! We at Mile High Hockey have created a new partnership. We’ve been in touch with BreakingT, a company that is NHLPA affiliated and works with other NHL SBNation sites.

BreakingT is a clothing company that focuses on teams and events that can take over the sports world by storm. While they have products for every sport out there, check out what they have in store for Colorado Avalanche fans!

If you want to have a current player with a throwback style to it, check out these various hoodies for Cale Makar. There’s this neat pixel-form throwback for the star defender, and this hoodie with a statement we know all too well: All Hail Cale.

Can’t decide on just one player to represent? There’s this unique bold design for multiple different players all on the Avs:

My own personal favorite that I have to snag is this very articulate design specifically for Mikko Rantanen:

Here’s another contributor favorite from our very own Adrian Hernandez. He describes this Nate the Great shirt as fire:

All of the designs above can be found in a multitude of sizes and variations, from youth t-shirts to 3XL hoodies, to your typical large adult t-shirt as well as women’s v-neck t-shirts! These are just a few of the several designs that are available for purchase.

They will have more on the way as well! With the dominant season the Avs are currently in, there’s bound to be more designs coming out later in the season. If you have any recommendations on designs based on events that happen in-game, tell us! We can put in a word with BreakingT to create a design or two!

Find every item Avalanche-themed using this link here. Prices start at $24 for youth sizes and $28 for adult sizes. Get some new Avs gear and represent in style at the next game with designs and products you can’t get anywhere else! If you get something, tag us on Twitter @MileHighHockey and we’ll show you off in your new style!