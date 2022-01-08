Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Looking for Revenge

Colorado Avalanche: 22-8-2 The Opponent: Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-2) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM

The Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs are on a crash course towards a highly rated matchup tonight. Two of the highest ranked teams in the league, each with 22 wins a piece will look to get the best of one another.

The Avs in particular will look to get back at the Maple Leafs. Earlier this season in December, they were blown out 8-3 in Toronto that every Avs fan will want to forget tonight with a victory.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs are on a hot streak, going three for three in their return from a COVID break. Batting a 1.000 average, they look to keep that streak alive against their toughest opponent yet in 2022.

Coming off a hat trick last game, captain Gabriel Landeskog will lead the line with his line-mates who have run the gauntlet the last couple of games. Nathan MacKinnon had a five-point game himself on Thursday in their dominant 7-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

If there’s anything the Avs should improve on, it’s starting games quicker and giving up less penalties. Giving up eight penalties on Thursday but going 7-of-8 on the PK had its positives and negatives. Expect the same lineup from last game as well tonight.

Forwards

Gabriel Landeskog (92) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

J.T. Compher (37) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Andre Burakovsky (95)

Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) - Alex Newhook (18) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Tyson Jost (17) - Darren Helm (43)

Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Samuel Girard (49)

Erik Johnson (6) - Ryan Murray (28)

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs kick off a six game road trip tonight in Colorado. They are on a win streak of their own, winning their last four games. They came out on top against the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday, but will absent of Mitch Marner who’s out due to COVID Protocol.

Everyone knows the strength of Toronto’s first line, especially when it comes to Auston Matthews. The Leafs will look to him to get them going, as he has 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points in just 29 games.

William Nylander has been on a tear for the Leafs as well, with 15 goals and 20 assists in 32 games. Alexander Kerfoot will also return to Denver once again on the first line. One win streak has to end tonight, and the Maple Leafs will try to keep theirs rolling.

Forwards

Michael Bunting (58) - Auston Matthews (34) - Alexander Kerfoot (15)

Ilya Mikheyev (65) - John Taveres (91) - William Nylander (88)

Nick Ritchie (20) - David Kampf (64) - Jason Spezza (19)

Kyle Clifford (43) - Brett Seney (62) - Wayne Simmons (24)

Defenders

Morgan Reilly (44) - T.J. Brodie (78)

Jake Muzzin (8) - Justin Holl (3)

Rasmus Sudin (38) - Travis Dermott (23)

Goaltenders

The Avs will look to Darcy Kuemper again, who will look to start off on a stronger foot than last game but continue to hold his own in the crease. The Leafs will go with their number one netminder in Jack Campbell.