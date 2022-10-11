Alex Newhook gets his chance

The boy from Newfoundland will finally have his best chance in the NHL. Alex Newhook has been confirmed to be on the second line playing center for a good portion of the season for the Colorado Avalanche, Jared Bednar said.

Jared Bednar said he wants to give Alex Newhook a real shot at 2C, not just a few games. He said he’ll have multiple months — perhaps even until the trade deadline — to see what he can do. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 9, 2022

After being sent down to the Colorado Eagles after Opening Night last year, Newhook had been on a mission to get back into the team at Ball Arena. Eventually, he received a call-up and stayed with the team all year until the playoffs, when he was yoinked from the team again.

For a second time, he had to fight and crawl back into the side during the run to the Stanley Cup. As he heads into his third full-time season, he sits on 13 goals and 27 assists playing in the bottom six.

The 2019 first-round pick will get his shot now in the top six, and a chance to fulfill his potential. It’s also a great chance for redemption to prove Bednar and the coaching staff wrong based on their decisions from last year and has already done so with some positive preseason performances.

The biggest question of the season has been answered, as to who would fill in that second-line center position. However, the question still remains of how will Newhook perform in his new elevated role.

He will have plenty of support alongside him with a mix of Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, Mikko Rantanen, and Evan Rodrigues. They will look to bring Newhook into the speed and style of play the top six has compared to the bottom six. Newy will also see plenty of time on the power play again as well.

Newhook will look to make his third year in the league his best yet numbers-wise and has a great chance to do so with his new position in the team. How long will he last in the top six? Will he be able to keep up and continue his development on the second line? If he can’t perform, will Bednar change his mind to try something new?

There’s still plenty to learn and question, but one to watch as the season gets underway. How will Newhook perform in his new elevated role this season? Let us know in the poll and comments below!