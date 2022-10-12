Avalanche re-claim goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from Coyotes

The Colorado Avalanche have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman. The Swedish-born netminder was initially re-signed by the Avs back on July 13 but was claimed by the Coyotes after being put on waivers by the Avs in the initial wave of NHL Training Camp roster cuts on September 30.

COL claims Jonas Johansson — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 12, 2022

Johansson begins his 3rd stint in burgundy and blue after a slightly-notable 12-day stint in the desert. Johansson suited up in one preseason game for the Yotes, going the distance in a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, stopping 24 of 28 shots. Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong planned to give Johansson a solid look in preseason, but an injury to JoJo deflated those plans, per Craig S. Morgan of PHNX Sports.

If you're wondering why Coyotes G Jonas Johansson isn't getting a second look in the preseason, he is hurt; listed as day-to-day.

He appeared in one preseason game; not a lot of evaluation material there. — Not the country music singer Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) October 9, 2022

With Johansson previously being under contract with the Avs, the team has the flexibility to send Johansson down to the AHL without having to clear the player through waivers again. The Avalanche will have full roster flexibility to send Johansson up and down between the AHL and NHL for 30 days.