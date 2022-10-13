Colorado Avalanche Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames (7:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 1-0-0 The Opponent: Calgary Flames (0-0-0) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, ESPN+ (Out of Market only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Matchsticks and Gasoline (@MatchsticksCGY)

The Colorado Avalanche is back once again! After raising the Stanley Cup Champions banner last night in an emotional manner last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, they’re at it once again on the road against the Calgary Flames.

The Avs look to take four points from their first two games tonight in Calgary after winning last night 5-2. It would be a good start for the defending champs who could still end up having a “Stanley Cup hangover” but are looking to put those worries to rest.

We will see how Jared Bednar decides to line up the fourth line, as he chose to play Kurtis MacDermid over Anton Blidh. With an enforcer like Milan Lucic on the other side, they may go with MacDermid once again. However, he may look to switch things up and give players rest after a late night last night and play Anton Blidh.

Depending on what he does, we may see two different games (especially if MacDermid does dress again). Regardless, we should see Pavel Francouz get his first start of the season with his counterpart Alexandar Georgiev getting the nod last night.

Projected Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Evan Rodrigues (9) - Alex Newhook (18) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Lukas Sedlak (22) - Ben Meyers (59) - Anton Blidh (36)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Josh Manson (42)

Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)

