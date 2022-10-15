 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mile High Hockey Lab #2: Thomas Williams

Thomas Williams of Hockey Wilderness joins the panel to talk about the Avalanche and Wild rivalry, Matt Dumba, and more!

Welcome to the Mile High Hockey Lab! In this week's episode, Adrian, Evan, Ezra, and new host Jacob Weindling are joined by Thomas Williams from Hockey Wilderness to talk about the Avalanche and Wild Rivalry, Tyson Jost’s potential in Minnesota & much more! The Mile High Hockey panel also discusses the winner of a hypothetical tournament between Avalanche champions, Nazem Kadri receiving his ring from Nathan MacKinnon, and potential rivals.

Thomas talked a bit about what should be expected from the Minnesota Wild this season. He views them as a tough out that could surprise some teams but not necessarily a top-five team. Ezra also asked about the Matt Dumba contract situation and how Thomas saw that playing out.

The MHH crew talked in length about a hypothetical round-robin tournament between the 96’, 01’, and 22’ Stanley Cup Champions. The panel agreed that the 2022 champs would dominate under modern rules and given the skill level and speed of modern players. How would the 22’ team fair if they had to play in the clutch-and-grab era?

We have decided as a team that we will be moving our live broadcast over to YouTube in order to make it more accessible to the masses! Be on the lookout for that link and please be sure to subscribe to the cast on your preferred listening platform!

