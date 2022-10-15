Mile High Hockey Lab #2: Thomas Williams

Welcome to the Mile High Hockey Lab! In this week's episode, Adrian, Evan, Ezra, and new host Jacob Weindling are joined by Thomas Williams from Hockey Wilderness to talk about the Avalanche and Wild Rivalry, Tyson Jost’s potential in Minnesota & much more! The Mile High Hockey panel also discusses the winner of a hypothetical tournament between Avalanche champions, Nazem Kadri receiving his ring from Nathan MacKinnon, and potential rivals.

Thomas talked a bit about what should be expected from the Minnesota Wild this season. He views them as a tough out that could surprise some teams but not necessarily a top-five team. Ezra also asked about the Matt Dumba contract situation and how Thomas saw that playing out.

LAB #2: Are the @mnwild a contender this season? @sludgewilliams says they might not be a top 5 team, but they will certainly be a tough out!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/11DKKsNpt8 — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) October 15, 2022

The MHH crew talked in length about a hypothetical round-robin tournament between the 96’, 01’, and 22’ Stanley Cup Champions. The panel agreed that the 2022 champs would dominate under modern rules and given the skill level and speed of modern players. How would the 22’ team fair if they had to play in the clutch-and-grab era?

In this weeks poll we asked who would win a round robin tourney among the Avalanche champs.@AdoHernandez27, @LLou1e, @EzraParter & Jacob agree that modern players would dominate based on physically ability and speed! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/hNkSQBb3lr — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) October 15, 2022

We have decided as a team that we will be moving our live broadcast over to YouTube in order to make it more accessible to the masses! Be on the lookout for that link and please be sure to subscribe to the cast on your preferred listening platform!

Thanks for listening!