Morning Flurries: AJ Greer a legend in Boston

While the Colorado Avalanche wait for their next game on the regular season schedule tomorrow in Minnesota there have been other interesting games in the hockey universe.

The Colorado Eagles opened their season on the road against the Texas Stars and traded blowouts. The first was a 6-3 win which saw multiple Avalanche interests his the scoreboard including Martin Kaut with a three point night and Mikhail Maltsev with three assists as well. The rematch didn’t go as well with the Eagles falling in a 5-1 game. Justus Annunen was in net for both contests but the second one was a penalty parade which did not help the goaltender.

Martin Kaut from Bowers with his second goal of the night: pic.twitter.com/cJx8AYIdWc — Meghan Angley (@rightbyroy) October 15, 2022

Elsewhere in the NHL it was former Avalanche prospect AJ Greer who scored his first two goals for the Boston Bruins and was named first star in a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Greer is becoming a bit of a fan favorite in Bean Town with his intensity and passion for the game combining with a physical edge and scoring touch. Unfortunately another old friend Conor Timmins was injured in the game as well and no word on the severity of the issue for him.

I'm a simple man and I love AJ Greer kissing the Bruins crest after scoring — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 16, 2022

Nazem Kadri was first up in the Avalanche Stanley Cup ring delivery and the moment was just as special in the visiting locker room after the game in Calgary.

At least Kadri waited until the Battle of Alberta to score his first as a Flame.