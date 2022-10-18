Ben Meyers sent to Colorado Eagles

Following their decisive win over the Minnesota Wild the 2-1 Colorado Avalanche decided they weren’t satisfied with how the forward core was performing and began executing some roster changes ahead of their meeting with the Winnipeg Jets.

Roster Update:



-Ben Meyers has been assigned to the @ColoradoEagles

-Lukas Sedlak placed on waivers#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/AxXpwqbrkj — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 18, 2022

As one of the few waiver exempt forwards in the organization Ben Meyers was assigned directly to the Colorado Eagles despite scoring a goal in Minnesota. The writing had been on the wall for some time that Meyers was going to find limited success on that fourth line playing with Lukas Sedlak and Kurtis MacDermid so a sojourn to the AHL seemed inevitable. It is likely going to be a tune-up stay for Meyers to better get used to the pace of the game and sort out some defensive zone issues, not unlike what Alex Newhook had to endure for 10 games last season. Sedlak was also waived and if he clears would still need reassigning but that’s expected to happen with a shakeup on the horizon.

Jared Bednar indicated there will be a lot of shakeup with the forward lines tomorrow. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 18, 2022

It’s fair to wonder what happens with the other lines and if Alex Newhook is also going to get demoted from the second line for the time being or if the entire top six gets shuffled. With Darren Helm and Gabe Landeskog not yet ready to return neither of them will fill the vacated spots left by Meyers and presumably Sedlak. One possibility could be Jacob MacDonald who seemed close to healthy on the ice with the team this week but it’s tough to see both he and Kurtis MacDermid playing forward at the same time. Perhaps two forwards get called up from the Eagles. The coaching staff seems eager to test out Anton Blidh and two of the last cuts Martin Kaut and Mikhail Maltsev both produced three points in the AHL over the weekend. If there’s a need for a center that could give Maltsev the upper hand.