Colorado Avalanche Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: (2-1) Opponent: Winnipeg Jets (1-1) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: ALT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent Beat: Winnipeg Jets

The Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets play at Ball Arena in their first meeting of the 2022-23 season tonight! The last time these two clubs played was last season, back in April, and the Jets came out on top. Can Colorado continue their dominance of the central division, pushing its divisional win streak to three games?

It's a busy week for the Avalanche, who will play on Friday and Saturday, bringing the week's work to four games in six days. It will be necessary for the Avalanche to lighten the load by getting ahead early if they want to have legs in Vegas on Saturday.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Evan Rodrigues — Mikko Rantanen — J.T. Compher

Logan O’Connor — Alex Newhook — Martin Kaut

Andrew Cogliano — Jayson Megna — Anton Blidh/Jacob MacDonald/Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Note: Both Gabriel Landeskog and Darren Helm remain on injured reserve with their injury issues.

