Martin Kaut recalled from Colorado Eagles

The Colorado Avalanche waived Lukas Sedlak and sent Ben Meyers down to the AHL Eagles following Monday’s win in Minnesota, making room for Martin Kaut on the NHL roster. He excelled in the Eagles’ two games thus far in the young season, with two goals and an assist along with strong defensive play.

Martin Kaut has been called up. He looked good down in the AHL to start the season: pic.twitter.com/Ku7843RuEl — DNVR Avalanche (@DNVR_Avalanche) October 18, 2022

Kaut had a solid training camp and preseason overall but disappeared for stretches despite acknowledging to reporters that this preseason was likely to be his last chance to make the team. Meyers and Sedlak got the NHL nod before him, but a call-up for Kaut was likely if they faltered — and they certainly faltered.

Meyers scored the first goal against the Wild on a lucky ricochet off a tip, but both he and Sedlak were otherwise ineffective in their limited ice time through three games. Now, Kaut has a chance to prove he should have made the team out of camp in one of their places.

He’ll likely slot into the fourth line alongside Kurtis MacDermid and a center callup (possibly Mikhail Maltsev or Shane Bowers) barring a surprise early return from injury by Darren Helm, and may also pick up some penalty kill minutes in place of Sedlak. There also could be a possible return for Jacob MacDonald as well, but we will see who will be in the lineup Wednesday evening against the Winnipeg Jets alongside Kaut.