Gabriel Landeskog out long-term

The Colorado Avalanche will be without the core of their leadership for a long time to come.

It was announced this morning that Gabriel Landeskog got arthroscopic surgery on his knee yesterday. The surgery will leave the captain sidelined for 12 weeks at minimum, as first reported by John Bartlett.

Avs Gabriel Landeskog had arthroscopic surgery on his knee yesterday and will miss 12 weeks. — John Bartlett (@BartsBytes) October 19, 2022

Landeskog had been battling his knee injury since the end of last season, where he sat out most practice sessions to stay as healthy as possible towards their run to the Stanley Cup. It had been thought that Landeskog would be recovered and ready to go by the beginning of this season but that was not the case.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar stated not too long ago that the recovery for Landeskog was taking longer than expected and it would be a while until we saw his return to the ice. This only confirms the extended absence of the Avs captain.

Jared Bednar said there’s some concern about Gabriel Landeskog and Darren Helm’s injuries lingering. Still doesn’t have a concrete timeline for Landeskog. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 15, 2022

He will continue to be sorely missed for the opening months of this season. Should he recover within the 12-week timeframe, he would be aiming to return in the middle of January. Until then, the Avs will have to make do without their captain and a big piece of the new and adapting second line.