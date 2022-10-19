Lukas Sedlak claimed off waivers by Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers have claimed forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Avs had placed Sedlak on waivers yesterday alongside a Ben Meyers AHL assignment, making way for all three of Martin Kaut, Anton Blidh, and Jayson Megna to join the NHL club for tonight’s clash with the Winnipeg Jets.

Sedlak centered the fourth line for Colorado’s first three games of the regular season, playing a small role on the penalty kill in the process. The 29-year old forward signed a one-year, $800k contract in June, right in the middle of the Avs Stanley Cup run. Sedlak came over from Russia, where he had spent the previous three seasons playing for Chelyabinsk Traktor in the KHL.

The Czech forward had previous connections to Head Coach Jared Bednar, having spent multiple seasons under Bednar during their time with the Lake Erie Monsters of the AHL. This was the affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who at the time were coached by John Tortorella, who now coaches the Philadelphia Flyers. Sedlak also played in the NHL during his time in the Blue Jackets organization, playing 164 games under Tortorella across three seasons.

It’s unclear what kind of role Sedlak will play with the Flyers, but he could be slated to play on the Flyers fourth line as well as The Athletic’s Charlie O’Connor suggests. Should Philadelphia attempt to send Sedlak down to the AHL, he would have to clear waivers once again, where Colorado would have the first opportunity to re-claim him, just like what happened with goaltender Jonas Johansson earlier this month.