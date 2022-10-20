Avalanche 2022 Reverse Retro jersey released

The last iteration of the NHL’s “reverse retro” uniforms were such a success that they brought it back this year. Avs fans bought the Quebec Nordiques-inspired uniforms in droves, setting expectations sky-high for Adidas’ new designs this year. The wait is over, as the Colorado Avalanche and the rest of the NHL released them this morning.
Colorado Proud. #ReverseRetro— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 20, 2022
Preorder today from Altitude Authentics, jerseys ship November 15.#GoAvsGo x @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/znO7JPRtSG
The lighting in that video has confused a few Avalanche fans as the sleeves look green to some, but the still shots demonstrate that the color scheme is the familiar blue, yellow and red from the Colorado state flag.
New #Avs reverse retros pic.twitter.com/u8qg8E8eId— Adrian Dater (@adater) October 20, 2022
The sweaters are available for pre-order from Altitude Authentics right now. Teams will begin wearing them beginning on November 2nd with the nationally televised Pittsburgh Penguins-Buffalo Sabres matchup, and other “reverse retro” nights are scheduled throughout the rest of the season. You can see all 32 uniforms here.
What do you think about this year’s Avalanche reverse retro Avs fans? Sound off in the comments below.
POLL OF THE WEEK V2: #GoAvsGo— Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) October 20, 2022
What do you think of the new reverse retro Avalanche jerseys?
