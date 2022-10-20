Avalanche 2022 Reverse Retro jersey released

The last iteration of the NHL’s “reverse retro” uniforms were such a success that they brought it back this year. Avs fans bought the Quebec Nordiques-inspired uniforms in droves, setting expectations sky-high for Adidas’ new designs this year. The wait is over, as the Colorado Avalanche and the rest of the NHL released them this morning.

The lighting in that video has confused a few Avalanche fans as the sleeves look green to some, but the still shots demonstrate that the color scheme is the familiar blue, yellow and red from the Colorado state flag.

The sweaters are available for pre-order from Altitude Authentics right now. Teams will begin wearing them beginning on November 2nd with the nationally televised Pittsburgh Penguins-Buffalo Sabres matchup, and other “reverse retro” nights are scheduled throughout the rest of the season. You can see all 32 uniforms here.

What do you think about this year’s Avalanche reverse retro Avs fans? Sound off in the comments below.