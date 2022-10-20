Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers

As the bottom six roster retool continues the Colorado Avalanche got in on the waiver claim action a day after losing depth forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers to the Philadelphia Flyers. Enter Dryden Hunt from the New York Rangers who has scored one goal so far on the season.

Claimed on Waivers

Dryden Hunt (LW, RW) | COL#GoAvsGohttps://t.co/ZHF0Jqo42Y — CapFriendly Transactions (@CF_Transactions) October 20, 2022

With Gabe Landeskog now expected out long term, Darren Helm still working his way back in a non-contact jersey and Ben Meyers getting some AHL seasoning in Loveland the Avalanche have a need for three forwards in the lineup. Martin Kaut did well in his season debut and is still on the team but the rest of the bottom six forward group remains in a shuffle. Might as well see if Hunt can contribute.

Some teams might find Dryden Hunt (on waivers) a useful defence-only player. pic.twitter.com/ckkoAvOYJ4 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 19, 2022

Hunt, and undrafted left shot forward, has played 168 games over six season with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes and most recently the New York Rangers. He isn’t known for much offense scoring 13 goals and 41 points in his NHL career. With a very low cap hit of $762.5k on a one-way contract there isn’t much financial commitment with this claim.