Morning Flurries: Mondays

- Bennett Durando is the new Denver Post beat writer for the Colorado Avalanche, replacing the now-retired Matt Chambers. Hear what he has to say about his first week on the job covering this great team. (Denver Post)
- Gabriel Landeskog is out long-term and the team needs some support after what we’ve seen the last few games. Who will step up to do it? (Denver Post)
- Valeri Nichushkin’s goal from Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights is going to be one to remember. (Colorado Hockey Now)
- You tell us: should we keep the Morning Flurries name or throw it back to the days of old with Daily Cupcakes?
What should we call these linked morning articles?
Morning Flurries
Daily Cupcakes
Down Below
- The Vancouver Canucks are bad. Like, really bad. How will things change when jerseys are being thrown on the ice at their home opener? (Sportsnet)
- Mark Borowiecki hit the boards in an awkward fashion that knocked him out cold in the Nashville Predators game on Saturday. An update about the status of his injuries can be found here. (The Tennessean)
