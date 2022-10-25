 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Mikhail Maltsev gets his turn

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Mikhail Maltsev is the next player to get an audition in the Colorado Avalanche bottom six forward group. Martin Kaut also went on the trip with the team to New York but was just moved up and down over the weekend in a paper transaction.
  • Always an entertaining podcast guest Nathan MacKinnon stopped by the Ray and Dregs show to offer some thoughts on the early season and his buddy Sidney Crosby.
  • Avalanche prospect Ivan Zhigalov has enjoyed a strong start to his OHL season. The netminder has already won OHL goaltender of the week and currently boasts a 2.13 GAA and .938 save percentage.

Down Below

  • Andre Burakovsky was the next former Avalanche to receive his Stanley Cup ring when the Seattle Kraken were in town over the weekend.
  • An interesting discussion on the strategy to play the starting goaltender on the second part of a back-to-back. Seemed to pay off for the Avalanche in Vegas at least.

