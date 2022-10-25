Morning Flurries: Mikhail Maltsev gets his turn

All Avalanche
- Mikhail Maltsev is the next player to get an audition in the Colorado Avalanche bottom six forward group. Martin Kaut also went on the trip with the team to New York but was just moved up and down over the weekend in a paper transaction.
Roster Alert
The @Avalanche have reassigned forward, Jayson Megna, to the Eagles and have recalled forward Mikhail Maltsev.#EaglesCountry
- Always an entertaining podcast guest Nathan MacKinnon stopped by the Ray and Dregs show to offer some thoughts on the early season and his buddy Sidney Crosby.
"He's 35 years old, just getting rinsed, everyday." - Nathan MacKinnon on fellow Cole Harbour buddy Sidney Crosby's 'insane' workouts
- Nathan MacKinnon on fellow Cole Harbour buddy Sidney Crosby's 'insane' workouts
Nate also talked skating with Sid just two weeks after #GoAvsGo won the cup, and his admiration for the #LetsGoPens superstar.
- Avalanche prospect Ivan Zhigalov has enjoyed a strong start to his OHL season. The netminder has already won OHL goaltender of the week and currently boasts a 2.13 GAA and .938 save percentage.
If you're an #Avs fan you should feel pretty good about goalie prospect Ivan Zhigalov being the frontrunner for Top OHL Goalie. Hard to be disappointed in the numbers so far. pic.twitter.com/Q4ET16iahM— Giants in the Crease (@CreaseGiants) October 24, 2022
Down Below
- Andre Burakovsky was the next former Avalanche to receive his Stanley Cup ring when the Seattle Kraken were in town over the weekend.
A moment well deserved!
Before Friday night’s game, #SeaKraken forward @andreburakovsky received his 2022 Stanley Cup ring from his former teammates. Congrats, Burky! pic.twitter.com/qjYc7QhnEr
October 22, 2022
- An interesting discussion on the strategy to play the starting goaltender on the second part of a back-to-back. Seemed to pay off for the Avalanche in Vegas at least.
Why aren't #NHL teams playing their No. 1 goalie more often in the second game of back-to-backs, when the team in front of them is more likely to be tired?— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 24, 2022
Some thoughts from @MikeMcKenna56:https://t.co/W0UOzbu2jY
