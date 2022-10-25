 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Avalanche Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers (6:00 p.m.)

It’s a Colorado Avalanche game day!

By AdrianHernandez
Colorado Avalanche v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche: (3-2-1)

The Opponent: New York Rangers (3-2-1)

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

Opponent’s Beat: Blueshirt Banter

The Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers are ready for a nationally televised showdown at Madison Square Garden tonight. These two teams have not played since Colorado secured a 4-2 victory over the Rangers in December 2021. Avalanche net-minder Alexandar Georgiev will face his former team for the first time since being acquired by the Colorado Avalanche. In a showdown between former teammates, Igor Shesterkin will be in the net for the Rangers.

Let us know how you think the game is going in the comments!

PROJECTED LINEUP

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Evan Rodrigues — Alex Newhook — Valeri Nichushkin
Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor
Dryden Hunt — Mikhail Maltsev — Martin Kaut

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Bowen Byram — Josh Manson
Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson

Note: Defender Devon Toews was spotted at the morning skate after making the trip with the team to New York, a good sign that he will play tonight. Mikhail Maltsev should be a part of the play after being called up from the Colorado Eagles as well.

