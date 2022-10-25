Colorado Avalanche Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: (3-2-1) The Opponent: New York Rangers (3-2-1) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Blueshirt Banter

The Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers are ready for a nationally televised showdown at Madison Square Garden tonight. These two teams have not played since Colorado secured a 4-2 victory over the Rangers in December 2021. Avalanche net-minder Alexandar Georgiev will face his former team for the first time since being acquired by the Colorado Avalanche. In a showdown between former teammates, Igor Shesterkin will be in the net for the Rangers.

Let us know how you think the game is going in the comments!

PROJECTED LINEUP

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Evan Rodrigues — Alex Newhook — Valeri Nichushkin

Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor

Dryden Hunt — Mikhail Maltsev — Martin Kaut

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Bowen Byram — Josh Manson

Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson

Note: Defender Devon Toews was spotted at the morning skate after making the trip with the team to New York, a good sign that he will play tonight. Mikhail Maltsev should be a part of the play after being called up from the Colorado Eagles as well.

Devon Toews is a full participant at morning skate in New York. Seems to suggest that he’s in for tonight’s game against the Rangers #GoAvsGo — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) October 25, 2022

Follow along with our Tweets here!