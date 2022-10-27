Morning Flurries: Phil’s Thrill

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche have a nack of finding great players rotting away with other teams. They’ve done just that with Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers, and Tuesday night was no different. (Denver Post)
- Was the game at Madison Square Garden the game of the year already, just two weeks in? Could we see this matchup in June for the Stanley Cup Final? (Blueshirt Banter)
- While the Avs are on their extended road trip, captain Gabriel Landeskog remains out injured but enjoyed his free time at a Denver Nuggets game last night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Down Below
- Phil Kessel has broken the ironman streak in the NHL, playing in 990 consecutive games. He also scored career goal 400 in the record-breaking game for the Vegas Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks.
Phil Kessel (VGK8) became the NHL's new iron man in the Knights' 4-2 win over SJ.— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 26, 2022
He scored his 400th goal, had 6 shot attempts, and a 67% xGF% at 5v5.
Here are his most notable plays and puck touches from last night. #VegasBorn #NHLPotN pic.twitter.com/6D7adpnJl1
- Josh Norris is out for an extended period of time for the Ottawa Senators, perhaps the season. It could be a major loss for the Sens as they try and make it back to the playoffs. (NHL.com)
