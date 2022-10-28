Colorado Avalanche Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: (4-2-1) The Opponent: New Jersey Devils (4-3-0) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude 2, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: All About the Jersey

The Colorado Avalanche continues a tour of the East Coast with a visit to the Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey and Colorado have gotten off to similar starts this season, with some quality wins and a couple of disappointing losses, driven primarily by strong offensive contributions from their defense and strong play from their top-end forwards.

Colorado’s superior goaltending should make a big difference in this game, though New Jersey’s dynamic young offensive weapons will likely make the Devils a tougher conquest than they have been in years past. And with Valeri Nichushkin out with a Lower Body Injury, who from the Avs supporting cast will step up and contribute some offense?

Let us know how you think the game is going in the comments!

PROJECTED LINEUP

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Evan Rodrigues — Alex Newhook — Martin Kaut

Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor

Dryden Hunt — Mikhail Maltsev — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Bowen Byram — Josh Manson

Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson

