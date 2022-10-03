 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: We’re almost there

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
NHL: Preseason-Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

  • The countdown is on towards the start of Colorado Avalanche hockey. We’re down to the single digits with nine days until Opening Night against the Chicago Blackhawks!
  • Tonight’s preseason game against the Dallas Stars in Texas looks to have no coverage. Be sure to follow the Avs’ social media accounts for any updates from the game.
  • Cale Makar found himself in quite a peculiar predicament yesterday at training camp, somehow.
  • Martin Kaut has impressed during the opening preseason games. With injuries to forwards leaving them out for the beginning of the year, does he have a shot to make the team? (Mile High Hockey)
  • In case you missed it, we’ve gone through a bit of a leadership change here at MHH. Read what the new leadership team has in store for this season and beyond. (Mile High Hockey)

Down Below

  • Connor Ingram is finding life quite joyful in his new country of residence to play hockey.

