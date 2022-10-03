Morning Flurries: We’re almost there

All Avalanche
- The countdown is on towards the start of Colorado Avalanche hockey. We’re down to the single digits with nine days until Opening Night against the Chicago Blackhawks!
- Tonight’s preseason game against the Dallas Stars in Texas looks to have no coverage. Be sure to follow the Avs’ social media accounts for any updates from the game.
- Cale Makar found himself in quite a peculiar predicament yesterday at training camp, somehow.
“I’m just in a silly goofy mood” - Cale Makar— BarDown (@BarDown) October 2, 2022
( : @Avalanche) pic.twitter.com/xoDKJPYzcD
- Martin Kaut has impressed during the opening preseason games. With injuries to forwards leaving them out for the beginning of the year, does he have a shot to make the team? (Mile High Hockey)
- In case you missed it, we’ve gone through a bit of a leadership change here at MHH. Read what the new leadership team has in store for this season and beyond. (Mile High Hockey)
Down Below
- Connor Ingram is finding life quite joyful in his new country of residence to play hockey.
Excited to see what Switzerland’s all about. Already know the flag is a big plus— Connor Ingram (@CBIngram1) October 1, 2022
In grade 8 we all chose a country to research and wear traditional attire. I chose Switzerland, after several hours here I can confirm this outfit is no longer relevant pic.twitter.com/5Y8pBj6kpf— Connor Ingram (@CBIngram1) October 2, 2022
- The Seattle Kraken debuted their first ever mascot, and there’s plenty of stir around the topic. (Davey Jones’ Locker Room)
The Seattle Kraken’s new mascot, Buoy. Inspired by the city’s famous Fremont Troll. pic.twitter.com/3DBBo11XIU— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) October 2, 2022
Loading comments...