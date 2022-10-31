Morning Flurries: Puck or Treat

All Avalanche
- The Stanley Cup has been engraved!
- Alex Newhook and New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer discuss making their home territory of Newfoundland proud. [NHL.com]
- Evan Rodrigues seems like he’s finally comfortable in the Colorado Avalanche system and it’s paying dividends. [Mile High Hockey]
- If you have two hours to kill here’s a video of Gabe Landeskog, JT Compher, Devon Toews and Cale Makar playing golf in the Fore Man Scramble.
- The squad departed for Finland for their overseas adventure late last night.
Finland here we come! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/PD1MdjcwoH— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 31, 2022
Down Below
- Details emerge on some of the legal issues surrounding the new Arizona Coyotes facilities in Tempe. [PHNX]
- Old friend Tyson Jost has hit a bit of a snag with the Minnesota Wild. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Ahead of the NHL Global Series the Columbus Blue Jackets are searching for some answers on their slow start to the season as they too head to Finland. [The Athletic]
