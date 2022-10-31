 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Puck or Treat

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
  • Alex Newhook and New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer discuss making their home territory of Newfoundland proud. [NHL.com]
  • Evan Rodrigues seems like he’s finally comfortable in the Colorado Avalanche system and it’s paying dividends. [Mile High Hockey]
  • If you have two hours to kill here’s a video of Gabe Landeskog, JT Compher, Devon Toews and Cale Makar playing golf in the Fore Man Scramble.
  • The squad departed for Finland for their overseas adventure late last night.

Down Below

