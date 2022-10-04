Introducing Mile High Hockey Lab: A New Colorado Avalanche Podcast

We are excited to bring you more Colorado Avalanche content with our new podcast! Mile High Hockey Lab will bring weekly installments throughout the season and cover all things Colorado Avalanche via the passionate exchange between Mile High Hockey and many guests. The show will be hosted by contributors Adrian, Evan, Jackie, Ezra, Jacob & more. We will also feature guests from throughout the hockey and NHL community.

BIG NEWS: Some of the contributors at @MileHighHockey will be bringing you even more Avs content.



Mile High Hockey Lab: A Colorado Avalanche Podcast#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/AeTBWF3DDF — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) September 28, 2022

We look forward to offering fans another platform to exchange thoughts and ideas. On top of weekly podcasts, we will highlight a game of the week and host post-game Twitter Spaces! These spaces will discuss any large takeaways from the game, any major storylines, and more with the community. We hope this will keep fans as informed and engaged as possible with Avs hockey and the Mile High Hockey community!

Mile High Hockey Lab will be broadcasted live via our Twitch Channel and will air on Fridays at 3:30 PM MT. Our first-ever episode will air THIS FRIDAY, Oct. 7, so please tune in and be sure to comment on our discussion via the Twitch Chat! If you cannot catch us live, no worries. Every episode will be available on Spotify and iTunes every Friday evening.

Our first guest will be @DMelt57 of @2ndCityHockey! Offering a look from the other side of Colorado’s home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. #BannerDay #GoAvsGo https://t.co/phr7SJU0We — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) October 3, 2022

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter (@MileHighHockeyLab) to vote in our weekly poll to be discussed on the show!