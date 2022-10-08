Mile High Hockey Lab #1: Dave Melton

Mile High Hockey Lab is officially available for Avalanche fans’ listening pleasure! Adrian Hernandez, Evan Liu, Ezra Parter, and Jackie Kay host in this episode and cover preseason standouts and the poll of the week! Davel Melton of the SB Nation Chicago Blackhawks site, Second City Hockey joins the program and talks about Chicago’s outlook heading into a new season!

Dave shared his thoughts on the Alex Debrincat and Kirby Dach trades, stating that typically young stars don’t garner an adequate return when traded. Ezra was quick to point out one particularly famous trade that did pan out.

The panel also discussed in length the likelihood that Martin Kaut and Ben Meyers make the opening night roster, and which of the two is more likely to stick around as some injured forwards begin to return to the lineup.

Has Ben Meyers underperformed or has Martin Kaut excelled? @LLou1e says BOTH. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/J43lLVC3eY — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) October 8, 2022

