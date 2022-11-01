Colorado Eagles 3 stars for October

In an effort to keep up with the Colorado Eagles and the Colorado Avalanche prospects who hopefully will become important depth options for the team in the future, we will highlight the three players in the system who have had the most impressive month down in the minor leagues.

As the young 2022-23 season kicked off just mid-month, there have only been seven games thus far completed in the Eagles’ schedule. Martin Kaut and Mikhail Maltsev would have been in contention for one of the three stars with the solid start for their seasons but they got the call to the big club and are living their best life in Finland right now.

First Star - Jean-Luc Foudy (7 GP, 3G, 4A, 7P)

The young forward has hit the ground running and built off the strong finish and playoffs he had last season. Foudy is playing more aggressively with the puck and taking inside ice in a display of confidence at the AHL level now with over 100 games under his belt. Playmaking, vision, and creativity have always been strengths of Foudy’s game but he’s also shooting the puck more and has scored some impressive goals. His latest was a display of his slick skill as he pulled off the between-the-legs play. Foudy has been tasked with a role on the top line and on the power play, so this level of production should continue.

The Maltsev between-the-legs special but it is in fact Jean-Luc Foudy’s second goal of the night. What a maneuver: pic.twitter.com/u6LGXD4ck8 — Meghan Angley (@rightbyroy) October 27, 2022

Second Star - Shane Bowers (7 GP, 2G, 4A, 6P)

There seems to be renewed commitment by the organization to give Bowers the opportunity to show he can be a key piece for the Eagles and prove himself enough for a call-up. So far, it has been a good start for Bowers generally playing in the top six and with power play time which has helped the assist totals. The two goals he scored were similar rifles from the side of the net and hopefully, they give him the confidence to keep shooting the puck and keep up this level of offensive involvement.

Shane Bowers ever so patient and picks his corner: pic.twitter.com/xFOif94bb2 — Meghan Angley (@rightbyroy) October 27, 2022

Third Star - Alex Beaucage (7GP, 1G, 4A, 5P)

Criminally under the radar despite a strong freshman season in the AHL production is now finding Beaucage and rewarding the Eagles coaching staff for the trust they have in him. Beaucage has crafted some gorgeous passes (check one on the Bowers goal) but has used his laser of a shot to put the Eagles on top in a 3-2 win over Henderson. His usage varies more but Beaucage is at least settled into a third-line role with the trust he’s earned and then has the chance to chip in and create offense. The ceiling is high for Beaucage and if he gets that shot really going, look out.