Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 6-4-1 The Opponent: Nashville Predators (5-7-1) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSO, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: On the Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck)

We are one hour away from Colorado Avalanche hockey once again! They’ve had a five-day break but finally return to Ball Arena for the first time in nearly three weeks, the last time out being a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken back on October 21.

The Avs are coming off of dominant wins in Finland over the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the hope is that the train can keep on rolling back home in the United States. However, injuries don’t leave them with many options despite the long break between playing.

Therefore, this new side below will be one to watch for the next few games, and it will be a challenge for all involved. How will Shane Bowers do in his long-anticipated NHL debut? Can Martin Kaut continue to score points here and there? We’ll see in this division-rival matchup against the Nashville Predators.

Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) - Evan Rodrigues (9) - Martin Kaut (61)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Dryden Hunt (22) - Shane Bowers (15) - Sampo Ranta (75)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Jacob MacDonald (26) - Josh Manson (42)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Erik Johnson (6)

