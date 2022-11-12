Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 7-4-1 The Opponent: Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSO, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Canes Country (@CanesCountry)

We are one hour away from puck drop at Ball Arena! It should be a good game between two good teams, the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes. Despite the injuries both sides have, they will look to put on a good show for what should be a full crowd.

How will the Avs do in perhaps their toughest game of the year so far and their best opponent? Despite all the injuries, they’ve pulled out three straight wins and are looking to make it four in a row.

This is in part due to the dominance of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen from the top line. Should they keep their pace up and drag this entire Avs team on their back behind them, they can very easily be the reason the Avs come out with two points once again.

Projected Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Evan Rodrigues (9) - Alex Newhook (18) - Martin Kaut (61)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Dryden Hunt (22) - Jayson Megna (12) - Sampo Ranta (75)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Jacob MacDonald (26) - Josh Manson (42)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Erik Johnson (6)

Follow along with the Tweets here!