Morning Flurries: Rantanen named first star of the week

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

All Avalanche

  • Another week another Colorado Avalanche honored despite a light schedule of only two games. This time Mikko Rantanen receives the first start of the week from the NHL for his seven point effort including three goals in the games over the weekend.
  • A profile on Nathan MacKinnon named to The Althetic’s top 100 players list on his upbringing in Nova Scotia.
  • Next man up is a common phrase these days in Colorado. At this point every option could see action in the Avalanche lineup at some point. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Speaking of next man up, Andreas Englund is the latest reinforcement from the Colorado Eagles filling in for Kurtis MacDermid on the blueline.

Down Below

  • Erik Karlsson on Daniel Alfredsson and their time together with the Ottawa Senators as heenters the Hockey Hall of Fame. [PlayersTribune]
  • More coverage and commentary on the 2022 HHoF class from the The Athletic.

