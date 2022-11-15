Morning Flurries: Rantanen named first star of the week

All Avalanche
- Another week another Colorado Avalanche honored despite a light schedule of only two games. This time Mikko Rantanen receives the first start of the week from the NHL for his seven point effort including three goals in the games over the weekend.
⭐️ Mikko Rantanen compiled 3-4—7 across two contests to power the @Avalanche (8-4-1, 17 points) to a perfect week that concluded with their fourth straight victory dating to Nov. 4.#NHLStats: https://t.co/51HFK3APjJ pic.twitter.com/fruwb3mHNA— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 14, 2022
- A profile on Nathan MacKinnon named to The Althetic’s top 100 players list on his upbringing in Nova Scotia.
From earlier this week:— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 14, 2022
A deep dive into Nathan MacKinnon's younger days in Halifax, Nova Scotia: https://t.co/nXMqVkqd5E
- Next man up is a common phrase these days in Colorado. At this point every option could see action in the Avalanche lineup at some point. [Mile High Hockey]
- Speaking of next man up, Andreas Englund is the latest reinforcement from the Colorado Eagles filling in for Kurtis MacDermid on the blueline.
Our interview with Andreas Englund of the Colorado Avalanche. I know its a bad angle but he is tall. #GoAvsGo#Avs #EaglesCountry https://t.co/scYQ4pPkIv— Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) November 14, 2022
Down Below
- Erik Karlsson on Daniel Alfredsson and their time together with the Ottawa Senators as heenters the Hockey Hall of Fame. [PlayersTribune]
- More coverage and commentary on the 2022 HHoF class from the The Athletic.
The newest Hockey Hall of Fame class didn't win Stanley Cups.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 14, 2022
Criteria to qualify for hockey's most esteemed club is changing, writes @PierreVLeBrun. Changing for the better.https://t.co/wK6rFjRfmB pic.twitter.com/n0cutvrCle
Loading comments...