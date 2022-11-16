Alex Newhook isn’t meeting Jared Bednar’s standard

The Colorado Avalanche had a real chance at evening things up with a 5-on-3 advantage with just minutes to go in the third and final period of their loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. The Avalanche gave a solid performance in a game with some missed open nets and flukey deflection goals. Those who graced the ice did their best to secure the victory, but it didn’t add up. Those who seemed absent from the ice in key moments quickly became the talking point of post-game chatter. Where was Alex Newhook, and why has he kept off the ice for the last half hour of playing time?

It sounds like Newhook and Jared Bednar agree that he isn’t meeting the standard the two have in place, but I imagine it’s frustrating to be riding the pine when you still have a lot to prove.

Jared Bednar, when asked about Alex Newhook getting his ice time cut the final two periods, said he was “not playing up to the standard I set for him.”



He wants him to skate and attack more. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 15, 2022

Bednar put his expectation plainly on Moser, Lombardi & Kane via Altitude Sports Radio this morning. Bedsy likes to see Newhook “using his speed and attacking” the zone while limiting turnovers and staying positionally sound. That might be a tough ask for such a young man, but it’s what comes with the 2C role if he’s serious about being that one day.

I asked Jared Bednar what his conversations with Alex Newhook sound like right now. #Avs pic.twitter.com/fRx0K58SnP — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) November 15, 2022