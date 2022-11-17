Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes are set to finish the regular season series tonight at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. The Avalanche got the best of Carolina just over four nights ago by a score of 4-1. The game featured a controversial collision involving Calvin de Haan and Mikko Rantanen and a subsequent goal from Cale Makar. To me, it is just like Rantanen used his strength to win a loose puck, and then again to free himself from a hold. Not that controversial at all. Makar finished the contest with two tallies that night. How will he fair this evening?

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — Evan Rodriguez — Martin Kaut

Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor

Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Anton Blidh

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson

Andreas Englund — Erik Johnson

Note: Valeri Nichushkin, Bowen Byram, Samuel Girard, and Kurtis MacDermid are all listed as “out” for tonight’s contest, with Gabriel Landeskog and Darren Helm still on injured reserve.

