Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 9-5-1 The Opponent: Washington Capitals (7-9-3) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, NBCSWA Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Jaspers’ Rink (@JaspersRink)

Saturday night hockey is on the dock from the nation’s capital! Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Washington Capitals. The Avs are coming off a weird and wacky win against the Carolina Huricanes in which they registered only 15 shots on goal.

Meanwhile, the Caps are coming off a dramatic 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues in which they got the point but could not come away with the second one as they did in their own extra frame.

The Caps need to earn these points early as they sit second-to-last in the Metro division with a charging New Jersey Devils leading the standings way ahead of them. Meanwhile, the Avs will look to continue down a good path and continue to find ways to win despite a monstrous amount of injuries.

Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Evan Rodrigues (9) - Alex Newhook (18) - Martin Kaut (61)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Dryden Hunt (22) - Jayson Megna (12) - Anton Blidh (36)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Jacob MacDonald (26) - Josh Manson (42)

Andreas Englund (88) - Erik Johnson (6)

