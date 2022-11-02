Morning Flurries: The train arrives in Finland

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Finland a couple of days ago to prepare for their NHL Global Series games at the end of this week against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They hit the ice for the first time yesterday, with a beautiful sight to behold.
Yusss https://t.co/hknNhVeuip— Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) November 1, 2022
- Pavel Francouz had quite the start to his journey overseas. (NHL)
- The Colorado Eagles started up play to their season in the AHL in Loveland. Who were the standouts to start the year? Our prospects reporter Jackie breaks it down. (Mile High Hockey)
- Learn more about my good friend and new writer for Colorado Hockey Now, Brennan Vogt! (Colorado Hockey Now)
Down Below
- Oh boy, the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s all to be said about the subject, like this insane article analyzing Mitch Marner being “benched” and their slow start to the season. (Sportsnet)
Sheldon Keefe says the #leafs are fortunate to have 10 points with how they've played so far this season.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 1, 2022
- Connor Brown is out injured for 6-8 months after tearing his ACL for the Washington Capitals. (Montreal Gazette)
- The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins released their special logos for the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Hopefully, they look and play just as good of a game as they did Tuesday night, with the Bruins coming back and stunning the Pens 6-5 in OT. (NHL)
