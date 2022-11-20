 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Dallas Stars are a divisional threat to the Colorado Avalanche

Lab #5: Adrian is joined by Jackie, Evan, Jacob, Ezra, and Wes Lawrence of Defending Big D.

By AdrianHernandez
Dallas Stars v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Welcome to the Mile High Hockey Lab! In this week’s episode, Adrian, Jackie, Ezra, and Jacob discuss the week’s upcoming matchup with the Dallas Stars. Wes Lawrence of Defending Big D joins the MHH panel.

As usual, the episode ended with some bold predictions, one of which is already in the works. Adrian predicted that Pavel Francouz and Alexandar Georgiev would post a shutout this week.

Defending Big D’s Wes Lawrence came to chat about the two upcoming games between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. Wes wants to see how the Stars perform in some big games this week before being sold on their success. Do you think the Stars pose the most significant threat? Let us know in the comments!

