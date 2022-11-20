The Dallas Stars are a divisional threat to the Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to the Mile High Hockey Lab! In this week’s episode, Adrian, Jackie, Ezra, and Jacob discuss the week’s upcoming matchup with the Dallas Stars. Wes Lawrence of Defending Big D joins the MHH panel.

As usual, the episode ended with some bold predictions, one of which is already in the works. Adrian predicted that Pavel Francouz and Alexandar Georgiev would post a shutout this week.

One more shutout and we will have been spot on!

Defending Big D’s Wes Lawrence came to chat about the two upcoming games between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. Wes wants to see how the Stars perform in some big games this week before being sold on their success. Do you think the Stars pose the most significant threat? Let us know in the comments!

Are the Stars the best threat to Colorado inside the division?

