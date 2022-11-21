Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars (6:30 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are set to drop the puck tonight in ‘Big D.’ These two central division foes sit at the top of the divisional standings and will meet twice this week. Will Colorado’s Stanley Cup prowess prevail? Or are they on a collision course with a Stars squad that has what it takes to make their own cup run?

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — Evan Rodriguez — Martin Kaut

Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor

Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Anton Blidh

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson

Andreas Englund — Erik Johnson

Note: Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Conor McGahey of Altitude Sports that we could expect defender Samuel Girards to return ‘as soon as Dallas.’ It wasn’t clear if he meant tonight’s contest or the one between Colorado and Dallas this Saturday.

Follow along with the Tweets here!