Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars (6:30 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are set to drop the puck tonight in ‘Big D.’ These two central division foes sit at the top of the divisional standings and will meet twice this week. Will Colorado’s Stanley Cup prowess prevail? Or are they on a collision course with a Stars squad that has what it takes to make their own cup run?
Projected Lineup:
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Alex Newhook — Evan Rodriguez — Martin Kaut
Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor
Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Anton Blidh
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson
Andreas Englund — Erik Johnson
Note: Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Conor McGahey of Altitude Sports that we could expect defender Samuel Girards to return ‘as soon as Dallas.’ It wasn’t clear if he meant tonight’s contest or the one between Colorado and Dallas this Saturday.
