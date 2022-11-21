 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Kuemper and Aube-Kubel get their rings

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
COLORADO AVALANCHE VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING, NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

  • One of the joys of winning the Stanley Cup is that the celebrations keep living on, This time the party was after the Colorado Avalanche victory against the Washington Capitals when Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel received their championship rings.
  • A nice little feature on Mikko Rantanen and what makes him special.
  • Might we see defenseman Sam Girard make a miracle appearance at morning skate today? If not then perhaps he can return by this weekend’s home date versus the Dallas Stars.
  • A piece on goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and his hot start with the Avalanche.

Down Below

