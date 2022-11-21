Morning Flurries: Kuemper and Aube-Kubel get their rings

All Avalanche
- One of the joys of winning the Stanley Cup is that the celebrations keep living on, This time the party was after the Colorado Avalanche victory against the Washington Capitals when Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel received their championship rings.
Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel show off their Stanley Cup rings after receiving them from the Colorado Avalanche postgame tonight. pic.twitter.com/Qg8wn3qNCJ— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 20, 2022
A special moment with forever family.— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 20, 2022
(Bet you’ll never guess what they’re laughing at… )#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/uViTOKWOfE
- A nice little feature on Mikko Rantanen and what makes him special.
- Might we see defenseman Sam Girard make a miracle appearance at morning skate today? If not then perhaps he can return by this weekend’s home date versus the Dallas Stars.
Bednar is hoping that Sam Girard will be back as soon as the Avs contest against Dallas. Via @AltitudeSR#GoAvsGo— Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) November 19, 2022
- A piece on goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and his hot start with the Avalanche.
"He's been looking good and sharp."— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 20, 2022
Alexandar Georgiev off to a good start as No. 1 goalie for Avalanche.
Staff writer @TomGulittiNHL with the story:https://t.co/oiXiZWHnlx
Down Below
- The Boston Bruins are hot winning 11 straight at home to open their season. [NHL.com]
- Also kudos to the New Jersey Devils for winning their 12th game in a row. That 1-0 loss in Jersey doesn’t look so bad now. [NHL.com]
- Marian Hosea had his number 81 raised to the rafters before last night’s Chicago Blackhawks game. [NHL.com]
WE LOVE YOU HOSSA pic.twitter.com/R2klAiq8V9— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 20, 2022
