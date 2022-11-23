Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: (11-5-1) The Opponent: Vancouver Canucks (6-10-3) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Sportsnet, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Nucks Misconduct (@nucksmisconduct)

We are one hour away from puck drop in Denver! The Colorado Avalanche play host to the struggling Vancouver Canucks in the last game before American Thanksgiving.

Colorado and Vancouver have been moving in opposite directions. Despite the changes the Canucks have undergone, it has not helped them.

Will tonight be any different for the Canucks against the Stanley Cup champions? We will see in the nightcap in the NHL as we say thanks to Avalanche hockey, hopefully in a festive spirit.

Projected Lines:

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) - Evan Rodrigues (9) - Martin Kaut (61)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Dryden Hunt (22) - Jayson Megna (12) - Oskar Olausson (27)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jacob MacDonald (26) - Erik Johnson (6)

